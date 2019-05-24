14 locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale next week Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, 27 May. Pictures from Google Street View. 1. A58 Whitehall Road - between 174m East of Syke Lane and 246m West of Huddersfield Road other Buy a Photo 2. A6025 Elland Road, Elland - between 1070m North East of Binns Top Lane (50/30mph Signs) and Binns Top Lane other Buy a Photo 3. A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane other Buy a Photo 4. Moor End Road Moor End Road, Pellon - between Park Close and Moor End Gardens other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4