Traditional Calderdale mill is up for sale and has planning permission to convert into apartments

A mill on the canalside in Luddenden Foot is up for sale and benefits from planning permission to convert it into apartments.

Denholme Mills, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot is currently home to a camping equipment shop and is on the market for £450,000 with Walker Singleton.

The property sits on the canal side and planning permission has been granted for conversion into 13 apartments with car parking.

The mill benefits from a number of traditional character features as well as views over the Calder Valley and parts overlooking the canal.

There is considered scope to create garden areas and moorings along the Western aspect of the mill.

There is also further development potential within the lower ground floor and to the East on part of the former mill footprint subject to relevant Planning Permission.

For more information and viewing arrangements, contact Ryan Barker on 01422 430024 or ryan.barker@walkersingleton.co.uk.