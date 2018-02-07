Town hall packed with 200 for Todmorden Swimming Gala celebration

More than 200 people filled Todmorden Town Hall to celebrate Todmorden Amateur Swimming Club’s achievements at an in-house gala held late last year.

With help from Todmorden Town Council towards hire costs, almost £1,000 was raised for the club, which is run by local volunteers who provide swimming lessons for more than 200 people ranging from four years old to adults.

Many records were broken at the gala and some younger swimmers completed 25m for the very first time. The club is looking for help with trophy sponsorship, fundraising, organising and teaching to keep lessons affordable.

Fundraising also helps cover rising costs in insurance, pool hire and training older swimmers and parents to become swimming teachers. If you can help contact Ruth 07789 438874.