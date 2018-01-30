Top national award that says Todmorden Market is simply the best

Todmorden Market has won a top national award for being one of the best in the country.

The market has been named as one of Britain’s Best Markets at the Annual National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) awards.

It scooped the title of Britain’s Best Small Indoor Market at the awards which celebrate excellence in retail and markets across the UK. Awards were presented at The Council House in Birmingham last Friday and judges were impressed with Todmorden’s traditional market and commented on its fine heritage and customer service.

The Market Hall was built in 1879, and almost 140 years later, the market is thriving, with a range of stalls selling a wide variety of products. The Market also has its own Tenants’ Association which regularly meets with the Council to continually improve the market offer.

Last year, Calderdale Council carried out a £500,000 refurbishment programme of the market hall working closely with the market traders and carefully planning the works to enable the market to stay open as usual throughout. The works included new roofing, better insulation, repaired stonework and pipes, provision of new toilet facilities and re-decoration of key areas including the entrance doors.

The refurbishment works finished in October and the new-look market officially relaunched with a fabulous free fun day, which saw crowds of visitors celebrating the new era for the market and enjoying entertainment, music, food tasting and family activities throughout the day, as well as seeing the revamped, and now award-winning, hall.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Coun Barry Collins, said: “It’s wonderful news that Todmorden Market has been named Best Small Indoor Market of the Year at the NABMA awards. The market may be small compared to others around the country, but it certainly punches above its weight in terms of the quality of stalls and produce, and fantastic atmosphere, thanks to the great mix of traders.

“This award is another highlight in what has been a busy year for Todmorden Market. Recent works to the roof will help the market thrive for many years to come and continue to be a place where people want to trade and want to shop.”