Todmorden’s anniversary Carnival Queen and Princesses are chosen

Todmorden’s Carnival Royalty for its very special anniversary has now been chosen.

The revived Todmorden Charity Carnival is 65 years old in 2018, and last weekend the Carnival Queen and Carnival Princesses were selected at Todmorden Social Club.

All ages, from five to 65, were welcome to throw their hats into the ring and by the afternoon Nicola Suthers was chosen as Carnival Queen with Annabelle Suthers and Sameeha Naseer as her Carnival Princesses.

They will take centre stage in the parade next May - which will have a theme of television and film characters of the 1960s - and other events. Keep up to date with the event online at the Todmorden Carnival website (www.todmordencarnival.com)