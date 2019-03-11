Tickets are now on sale for annual Hebden Bridge Duck Race organised by Rotary Club

Hebden Bridge is expected to go quackers when the annual Duck Race returns to the town on Easter Monday (April 22).

The much-loved event, organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, will once again be supported by Jet2holidays and The Travel Centre in Mytholmroyd with first prize being a holiday to Disneyland Paris.

The event will see the river becoming a sea of yellow as 12,000 ducks take to the water, urged on by huge crowds, as they find their way to the finishing line.

The lucky ticket holder for the first duck home will be the winner of the holiday, with second, third fourth and fifth receiving cash prizes.

Tickets will be on sale on the day and at the main Square in Hebden Bridge on the weekends in April leading up to the race.

Tickets go on sale today (March 11) at www.hebdenbridgerotary.org.uk as well as from many outlets in the town.

Also on the day there will be entertainment, charity stalls and delicious food on offer.

John Cobham from Hebden Bridge Rotary said: “Alongside the main Duck Race, we also hold a Business Duck Race, principally aimed at local businesses and organisations.

“Any organisation or individual can buy a green, red, or blue duck, at a cost of £10 per duck, with a fantastic first prize of a holiday for two at The Hard Rock Hotel, Tenerife.

“There are also two prizes of a meal for two at the Il Mulino Italian restaurant in Hebden Bridge.

"Check out our Facebook page www.facebook.com/hebdenbridgeduckrace, in the build up to the race.

"Follow the story of 12 of the entrants in this year’s race, Qwackers, Wongo, Banana, Apple, Glitter, Farrah, Steve, Ian , Zackery Qwack, Tizzer, Rosie and Sadie, on Facebook.

"These are the offspring of two of last year’s winners, who got their inspiration from meeting the fabulous Calderdale Paralympians. They went to Hebden Royd Primary School where the children gave them their names.

"As part of their training programme they are travelling around the World checking out other sports to see what they can learn from them before getting down to some serious paddling on the river."

All funds raised at the annual event help local, national, and international charities and good causes. A full list of donations made by Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge can be found at www.hebdenbridgerotary.org.uk.