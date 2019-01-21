This could be Calderdale's must have toy for 2019 - a llama that twerks

Calderdale parents could soon be pestered for the must-have toy of 2019 - a robotic llama that dances to music and even twerks.

The Pets Alive Boppi is a llama doll that swishes its neck round in time to music and vigorously shakes its behind.

Boppi the dancing and twerking llama. Picture: SWNS

Ahead of the 2019 Toy Fair, experts reckon that the llama is set to become one of the must-have toys of the year.

Packaging refers to the doll as 'Boppi the booty shaking llama' and it runs off four Double A batteries.

Zuru, the company behind the doll, have created a range of 'living' animals, from snakes, fish to turtles, but the £25 llama is set to become the star.

By the touch a button, the Boppi blasts three different songs and jumps about.

The fluffy mechanical pet also responds to songs played on YouTube and is being touted as becoming as popular as Furbies, when it finally hits the shelves in June.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We are a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products.

"Inspired by kids and imaginative play, Zuru is one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques.

"The company that started in New Zealand, now employs more than 4,000 staff across 18 offices, produces 400,000 toys a day and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries."

