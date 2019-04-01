Hebden Bridge Film Festival

Thirteen of the best pictures from the first Hebden Bridge Film Festival

Hebden Bridge was a hive of activity when the town's first film festival attracted a number of visitors to the valley, including some famous faces.

Here are some of the best moments from the event. Pictures of Hebden Bridge Film Festival by Dave Croft.

Getting ready to open the doors of the Picture House at the first Hebden Bridge Film Festival.

1. Ready to go

Excited visitors and residents queued out the door for the first event during the festival.

2. High demand

Despite the weather, crowds gathered for the first event at the first Hebden Bridge film festival.

3. Out of the rain

Mayor of Hebden Royd, Councillor Dr Carol Stow, was in attendance at the event at Hebden Bridge Picture House

4. Picture House

