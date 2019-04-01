Thirteen of the best pictures from the first Hebden Bridge Film Festival Hebden Bridge was a hive of activity when the town's first film festival attracted a number of visitors to the valley, including some famous faces. Here are some of the best moments from the event. Pictures of Hebden Bridge Film Festival by Dave Croft. 1. Ready to go Getting ready to open the doors of the Picture House at the first Hebden Bridge Film Festival. other Buy a Photo 2. High demand Excited visitors and residents queued out the door for the first event during the festival. other Buy a Photo 3. Out of the rain Despite the weather, crowds gathered for the first event at the first Hebden Bridge film festival. other Buy a Photo 4. Picture House Mayor of Hebden Royd, Councillor Dr Carol Stow, was in attendance at the event at Hebden Bridge Picture House other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4