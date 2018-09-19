Storm Ali: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Yorkshire today

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict sunshine, cloud and heavy showers. Storm Ali is set to hit various parts of the UK today with heavy rain and wind, including Yorkshire.

What will the weather be like this morning in Yorkshire?

Storm Ali is set to hit various parts of the UK today with heavy rain and wind, including Yorkshire

There will be some sunny spells across the region this morning, but it will become increasingly windier as the morning progresses. The temperature will reach 18C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Yorkshire?

A band of locally heavy rain will move quickly east across all parts early to mid-afternoon. It will also become very windy with gales in places. Maximum temperature of 20 °C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

Winds slowly easing through the evening with some good clear spells for a time. However, further cloud and occasional rain is likely to spread from the west by morning, with a minimum temperature of 8 °C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Tomorrow will see less sun and more rain as cloud is forecast throughout the morning, with light showers beginning at around 11am, which will then turn into heavy rain and continue well into the evening.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

Light showers are expected throughout most of Friday, with the rain easing on Saturday but returning on Sunday with heavier showers.

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.