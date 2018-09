Police have found a woman who was reported missing from Calderdale.

Anna Miller, 46, from Luddendenfoot near Sowerby Bridge, had last seen at her home on Thursday evening.

West Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for the public’s help in finding her as officers continued their search on Friday.

In an update, a force spokesman said: “Anna Miller, who was subject to an earlier missing person’s appeal, has now been found.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal.”