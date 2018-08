The family of a man who recently died of natural causes are being asked to come forward.

Coroners are appealing for information to help trace the relatives of Kevin Young from Todmorden.

Mr Young, who was aged 56, died at his home in the Stansfield Road area on August 17. He died of natural causes.

Coroner’s officers believe Mr Young had a brother.

Anyone with information on the relatives of Mr Young is asked to contact the Western Coroners Office on 01274 373 754.