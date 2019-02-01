School closures in Calderdale today due to snow and ice

With snow falling across Calderdale this morning and icy temperatures freezing the ground over the last few days

Calderdale Council announced that the following schools are completely closed:

Colden J & I School - Closed due to adverse conditions on the access roads meaning insufficient staff can make it to school.

Some Calderdale schools have confirmed that they are definitely open. Castle Hill Primary School in Todmorden has told pupils to wrap up warm and stay on the cleared paths. Copley Primary School has also confirmed it is open.

North Halifax Grammar School has also confirmed it is open.

In a tweet the school said: "NHGS open today. Local weather conditions may well vary with snow, ice and fog making journeys tricky. Please travel with care if it is safe to do so. Please notify us of any weather related absence in the normal manner."