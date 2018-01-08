Rush hour delays after roadworks lights failure at Luddenden Foot

Commuters faced rush hour delays on the A646 at Luddenden Foot this morning when temporary traffic lights failed.

The roadworks had been put in place for Yorkshire Water to undertake pipe repair work, but at peak rush hour traffic tailed back around two miles in the Hebden Bridge direction as drivers faced a set of lights showing red at both ends.

With traffic heavy on the first day back for the new term for many schools, the hold-up provoked anger.

Businessman Thomas Jagger tweeted@: “Absolute shambles on the A646 Burnley Road in Luddendenfoot, Yorkshire Water roadwork’s started at the weekend, Monday morning traffic lights out, no contractors on site, 2 mile queue back to Hebden Bridge!”

He asked if the council could not insist temporary lights like this were manned at peak times. Many of his staff were delayed in reaching work and other businesses would be similarly affected, he said.

Calderdale Council said they were aware of the traffic light issues and Yorkshire Water were on their way to fix it. The spokesperson apologuised for inconvenience that had been caused.

Yorkshire Water have confirmed their team are now on site, also warning residents in The Meadows area of Luddenden Foot that they may have no water while the work is carried out.