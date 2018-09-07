Rocket Ronnie on cue for Halifax

Ronnie O’Sullivan

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Snooker legend Ronnie ‘The Rocket’ O’Sullivan will tell his ‘Sporting Life Story’ on Wednesday, November 21. Tickets are now on sale to hear one of the sporting world’s true characters as he talks about his big breaks, his major wins and his magical moments. Turning pro at the age of 16, he won his first UK Championship at the age of 17 and still holds the record for the most competitive century breaks with a staggering 948. He will be accompanied by special guest John Virgo and there will be an audience Q&A.

Tel: 01422 351158.