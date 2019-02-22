Residents escape as fire breaks out in Halifax flat

Fire crews from three stations have battled a flat fire in Halifax after being called to the scene during the early hours.

Engines from Illingworth, Halifax and Fairweather Green were dispatched to George's Street in Ovenden, where a fire had broken out in a ground floor flat within a two storey building.

The fire broke out in a ground floor flat in George's Street, Ovenden. Picture: Google

West Yorkshire Fire Service said it was alerted to the domestic fire shortly after 3.30am today.

A spokesman said the fire spread through the entire flat but residents had got themselves to safety

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reels and a ventilation system to put out the fire.

