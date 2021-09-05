Rescuers help ill walker at Hardcastle Crags

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team helped a woman who had fallen ill while walking in Hardcastle Crags.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 4:57 pm
Photo by Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team.

The team were called at 2.41pm on Tuesday by Yorkshire Ambulance Service and were first on the scene.

After providing initial medical care, the rescuers placed the woman in a warming and protective casualty bag, onto a wheeled stretcher and transported her through the woods to the car park and awaiting ambulance.

The team is a charity which relies on donations. For more information or to donate visit www.cvsrt.org.uk