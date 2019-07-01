How much did your councillor claim in allowances and expenses

The annual figures are published under the Council’s Members’ Allowances Scheme, and include members’ basic allowance (MBA), special responsibility allowance (SRA), for example Cabinet or leadership status or scrutiny committee status (some for role as chair or vice-chair), travel and subsistence, dependent carer allowance, Mayoral allowance, and co-optee’s allowances. Together they add up to £779,213.58. Councillors are not paid a salary, but receive an allowance for time spent on official council business. The figures cover some final payments for councillors or representatives who left office at the May 2018 elections. The council publishes the monthly and annual figures via dataworks.calderdale.gov.uk accessible on its website. The figures for 2018-2019 were as follows:

Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge), 10,559.04 (MBA).

Alison Miles, 993.46 (MBA).

Amanda Parsons-Hulse (Lib-Dem, Warley), 9,508.81 (MBA).

Angie Gallagher (Lab, Elland), 10,599.04 (MBA).

