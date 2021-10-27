Government in U-turn over water companies dumping raw sewage

George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Getty)

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said last night the Environment Bill “will be further strengthened with an amendment that will see a duty enshrined in law to ensure water companies secure a progressive reduction in the adverse impacts of discharges from storm overflows”.

The department said the amendment it would bring forward in the Commons would be “very similar to amendment 45” which peers are debating in the House of Lords.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “Earlier this summer, the Government published a new strategy for Ofwat mandating them to progressively reduce the discharge of sewage from storm overflows in the next pricing review.

“Following a debate in the House of Commons last week during the final stages of the Environment Bill, today we are announcing that we will put that commitment on a statutory footing with a new clause.”

Earlier Downing Street said it “completely agrees” that it is unacceptable for water companies to dump raw sewage in the country’s rivers, but defended the Government’s actions after MPs voted against an amendment to the Environment Bill.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the intentions of an amendment to the Environment Bill, which includes putting a legal duty on water companies to stop raw sewage from being poured into waterways, is “already being delivered”.

The new move comes after campaigners, including Surfers Against Sewage, said they were disappointed that 268 MPs – against 204 – disagreed with proposals to amend the bill, which is to go back before peers for scrutiny later today.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We completely agree that the current failure of water companies to adequately reduce sewage discharges is unacceptable.”

The spokesman added that the amendment put forward by the Duke of Wellington “remains un-costed”, but “the initial assessments are over £150bn and that would mean that individuals – every one of us as taxpayers – paying potentially thousands of pounds each as a result”.

Downing Street said that, as a result, “it’s not right to sign a blank cheque on behalf of customers without understanding the trade-offs and the bills that would be involved”, but “tougher legal duties” are being placed on water companies and “we will continue to listen to MPs who have legitimate concerns”.

Those MPs include Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle.

He told BBC News: “We cannot have sewage being put into our seas. Our seas are unclean and unhealthy to swim in, and people’s lives are blighted because, when they see heavy rainfall, they then worry about sewage coming into their households. Ultimately, my constituents have to live with this as a coastal community. I have to put them before what the

Government is telling me I should do.”