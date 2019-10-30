Did Calderdale MPs vote for a General Election and what this means for December 12

The UK is set to go to the polls on December 12, but what does a General Election mean for the country and did the Calderdale MPs vote for one?

After a vote last night (Tuesday) MPs backed a general election on Thursday 12 December. The vote passed by 438 to 20. 191 did not vote.

Craig Whittaker (Calder Valley, Conservative) voted for the bill to hold an early general election on 12 December.

Holly Lynch (Halifax, Labour) did not vote on the bill to hold an early general election on 12 December.

MPs described as "Did not vote" may not have done so for a number of reasons. It could be they wished to abstain, or that they had constituency or ministerial business.

Mr Whittaker voted against amendment to change the date of the election from 12 to 9 December which was defeated 315 votes to 295. Ms Lynch voted for the amendment.

What does this mean?

The vote means that the UK will be taking to the polls on Thursday, December 12.

The last General Election took place back in May 2017 which saw Conservatives partner with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in order to win votes in the Commons and form a majority government.

The bill is still to be approved by the House of Lords but could become law by the end of the week.

This would mean the vote would be the first December election since 1923.

General Election breakdown

General Elections, votes to choose which government runs the country, should be held every five years.

The upcoming December election will be the third since 2015.

A total of 650 people will be chosen as members of Parliament (MPs), to decide laws and policies.

Anyone aged 18 or over can vote, as long as they are registered and a British citizen or qualifying citizen of the Commonwealth or Republic of Ireland.

On December 12 voting will take place from 7am and 10pm with votes counted throughout the night.

When the overall result is known, the leader of the winning party, if there is one, visits Buckingham Palace to ask the Queen for permission to form a new government.

