Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Use of Office Building as a dwelling, use of a caravan as a dwelling and use of surrounding land as residential curtilage. (Lawful Development Certificate): Spring Lodge Stone Services, St Giles Road, Lightcliffe.

Detached dwelling: Land East Of 9 Grove Row Heath Hill Road, Halifax.

Two dormers to front elevation: 10 Close Lea Drive, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing extension and construction of new side and rear extension: 37 Ashfield Road, Greetland.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Stansfield Grange, Stansfield Mill Lane, Triangle.

Single storey extension to East elevation: Woodcote Cottage, Wood Cote, Todmorden.

Single storey rear extension: 30 Green Park Avenue, Halifax.

Pair of semi-detached dwellings (Revised Scheme to 17/00820): Land East Of Greenways Scar Bottom Lane, Greetland.

Retention of 1st floor hall for use as a function room (weddings etc) (D2 use class) and use of ground floor as function suite and public bar (D2/A4 use classes) including retention and refurbishment of existing windows, retention of oak panelled room, removal of the stage (Listed Building Consent): Former Civic Hall, Rochdale Road, Greetland.

Single storey side extension to form garage: 2 Knowle Top Drive, Lightcliffe.

Confirm commencement of development approved under application 15/00338 (Lawful Development Certificate): Old Brodleians Rufc, Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme.

Detached dwelling: Appletree Cottage, 12 Longroyde Road, Brighouse.

Single storey side extension: 19 Haven Close, Northowram.

Single storey side and two storey rear extensions: 98 Towngate, Clifton.

Detached house with integral garage: Holly Mount, 113 Rochdale Road, Greetland.

DECIDED

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 2 Grange Park, Halifax.

Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and new porch/bay window extension to front elevation: 1 Hullen Edge Gardens, Elland.

Variation of condition 9 (no windows to gables) of planning application number 14/00731 for 3 Clay House Court only: 3 Clay House Court, Back Coronation Street, Greetland.

Dormers to front and rear: 64 Newstead Terrace, Halifax.

Change of use from existing use (A1) at ground/lower ground floor to form drinking establishment use (A4): 78 / 80 Saddleworth Road Greetland.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/00455- condition 2: Land West Of 1 Hangingroyd Close, Hangingroyd Close, Hebden Bridge.

Extension of residential curtilage to facilitate extension to existing decking area (Amended scheme to 16/00755/FUL): 1 Gate Head Farm, Hill Top Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Demolition of existing conservatory to be replaced with larger single storey rear extension: 2 Greaves Fold, Holywell Green.

Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate two storey side extension (Revised Scheme to 17/00984): 2 Calder View Court, Shelf.

Conservatory to front (Revised Scheme to 17/01163): Green View 22 Haugh End Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Installation of ATM to front elevation (Retrospective): 900 Burnley Road, Todmorden, Calderdale.