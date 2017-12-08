Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Four detached dwellings: Lea House, Leeds Road, Hipperholme.

Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate two storey side extension (Revised Scheme to 17/00984): 2 Calder View Court, Shelf.

Conservatory to front (Revised Scheme to 17/01163): Green View, 22 Haugh End Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 2 Grange Park, Halifax.

Conversion of first floor storage area to form three rooms with shared kitchen (House in multiple occupation): 38 Lister Lane, Halifax.

Demolition of existing buildings to facilitate residential development of 22 dwellings and associated development including access and public open space: Land North Of Heywood United Reformed Church, Heywood Close, Northowram.

Removal of Condition 9 of planning application number 14/00731: 3 Clay House, Court Back, Coronation Street, Greetland.

Retention of temporary hard standing used for site compound to be used for parking and siting of storage containers: Lightcliffe Cricket Club Near 153 Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Change of use of basement and ground floor from retail (A1) to Hot Food Takeaway (A5) with residential above and front and rear dormer windows: 51 Hanson Lane, Halifax.

Detached dwelling: Land South Of Fairways, Lower Park Royd Drive, Triangle.

Reconstruction of Existing Outbuilding to form Store Room: Upper Bentley Royd Farm, 7 Upper Bentley Royd, Sowerby Bridge.

Detached dwelling: 6 Laurel Terrace, Stainland.

Partial demolition of building, reinstatement of demolished parts, together with restoration and repair of remaining building, and use as a dwellinghouse (Part Retrospective) : Upper Bottomley Farm, Bottomley, Lane, Barkisland.

Partial demolition of building (Grade II listed), reinstatement of demolished parts, together with restoration and repair of remaining building (Listed Building Consent): Upper Bottomley Farm, Bottomley Lane, Barkisland.

Two internally illuminated fascia signs to ATM machine (Retrospective): 900 Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Installation of ATM to front elevation (Retrospective): 900 Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Extension to existing unit: Unit Two, Turkey Lodge New Road, Cragg Vale.

Extension, alterations and change of use of existing B2 & B8 business unit to B1 (b & c), B2 and B8 business unit, and construction of new business unit for B1 (b & c), B2 and B8 uses, with associated car parking and turning facilities: Bag It Up Limited Calder Street, West Vale.

Dormer to front elevation: 1 Co-Operative Buildings, Bailiff Bridge.

Extensions and remodelling of existing listed house and barn: Latham Farm, Latham Lane, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge.

DECIDED

Non-Material Amendment to planning permission: 12/00163/HSE for removal of existing rainscreen cladding and replacement with new external wall insulated render system: Site Of Jumples Court Mixenden Court And Wheatley Court Jumples Close, Mixenden.

One internally illuminated totem, two non-illuminated totems and other various non-illuminated signage (Advertisement Consent): Sainsbury Supermarket, Mill Lane, Brighouse.

Prune six trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Green Views, 56 Kensington Road, Savile Park.

New door opening to East elevation (Listed Building Consent): 8 Dob Carr Lane, Sowerby.

Two storey extension to side and rear and dormer to front and rear: 40 Newlands Grove, Northowram.

Submission of details to comply with conditions on application 17/00321/FUL - Condition 7: Redacre, Red Acre Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Installation of roller shutters on front elevation and construction of flue on the rear elevation of No 4 Wharf Street (Lawful Development Certificate): 2 - 4 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge.

Two storey side extension: 30 Caldene Avenue, Mytholmroyd.

Wheelchair access ramp to front elevation: Unit 2 To 5 Linden Works, Linden Road, Hebden Bridge.

Four industrial starter units: Mount Garage, New Bond Street, Halifax.

Change of use from veterinary surgery (D1) to dwelling (C3): 11 Elizabeth Street, Elland.

Prune Trees (Tree Preservation Order): Grounds Of Slead Hall, Halifax Road, Brighouse.

Change of building to three commercial units (use class B1 )(retrospective): Unit 2 Turkey Lodge New Road, Cragg Vale.

Submission of details to comply with conditions to permission 16/00599, No’s 2, 3, 6, 7, 9 and 10: Riverside Harley House Mill, Fold Way, Ripponden.

Conversion of part of stable block to residential dwelling: Stable Block East Of Tower Hill, Farm Roils, Head Road, Halifax.

First floor side extension: 39 Ennerdale Drive, Elland.

Submission of details to comply with conditions to permission 15/00573/FUL, No; 2, 3, and 4: Lambert House, 59 Rochdale Road, Greetland.

Non Material Amendment to Planning Application 15/00375 - Replacement of Grasscrete surfacing with permeable tarmac for parking spaces nos. 10,11,12 & 13 indicated on my approved Drawing No.10105/15/01B: Former The Cobbett Centre, Village Street, Norwood Green.

Non Material Amendment to application 16/01471/NMA repositioning of mast and transmission cabinets: Land North East Of Unit 2 Albert Road, Halifax