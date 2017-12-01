Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

Replacement poles and wires: Land Rear Of 554 To 560, Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Agricultural storage building: Tavern Bank Wine Tavern Lane, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Dormers to front and rear: 64 Newstead Terrace Halifax.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Barkisland Cricket Club, Scammonden Road, Barkisland.

First floor extension over garage. Two storey extension to rear with balcony and single storey conservatory to rear: 2 Weavers Court, Sowerby Bridge.

Management of trees (Prune four trees and fell one tree) (Tree Preservation Order): Gudger Glen View Road, Hebden Bridge.

Replacement garage (Revised Scheme to 17/00003): Land North West 4 Cragg Road, Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd.

Remitted application 17/00496/FUL for conversion and extension of existing building to form holiday cottage: Land South West Of 4 Bottoms, Castle Gate, Cragg Vale.

Front and rear dormers: 9 Hope Hall Terrace, Halifax.

Ten affordable houses with associated parking and landscaping: Former Beckfield Close, Bailiff Bridge.

Removal of condition 1 on planning application number 09/01257/VAR relating to delivery hours (temporary permission for a period of 12 months): Morrisons Supermarket, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Change of Use from Holiday Cottage to Dwelling: 3 Clunters, Blackstone Edge Road, Cragg Vale.

Extension of Hardstanding: 10 Blackwall Halifax.

Proposed detached garage with ancillary roof space accommodation: Deer Hill Lodge 73B Upper Lane, Northowram.

Extension of domestic garden and provision of vehicle access and parking: High Crag Keighley Road Hebden Bridge.

Infill extension to side of property, partial removal of roof and installation of retractable roof awning and new doors and windows to proposed first floor roof terrace: Former Ma Bakers, 24 Fountain Street, Halifax.

Detached dwelling: Land Opposite 1 To 4A Holts Terrace, Siddal.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 4.5 metres, maximum height 3.9 metres, 2.7 metres to eaves: 11 Hill View, Holmfield.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 5 m, maximum height 3.99 m, 2.99 m to eaves: 36 Bracken Way, Elland.

Prune one tree and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Milner Royd, House West London Road, Norland.

Fell one Tree (Tree Preservation Order): 8 The Copse, Brighouse.

Proposed front porch to mosque entrance: 92 Hopwood Lane Halifax.

First floor side extension: 12 Blaithroyd Lane, Southowram.

Single bay garage made from timber with a flat roof: 55 Briscoe Lane, Greetland.

