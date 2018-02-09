Planning applications: Change of use from retail to restaurant and wine bar

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Front porch: 9 Ashenhurst Close, Todmorden.

Change of use of land to form parking/manoeuvring area for vehicles and horseboxes. Construction of retaining wall and surfacing of areas to be used for access, parking and manoeuvring with hardcore. Creation of landscaped sloped area to North of retaining wall. Partially retrospective: Upper Gaukroger Farm, Daisy Lea Lane, Sowerby.

Single storey extension including raised terrace with glass panels: Clough Cottage, 2 Buckley Lane, Halifax.

Single storey rear extension: 14 Astral Avenue, Hipperholme.

Single storey side and rear extension. Remove garage to facilitate a fire pit: 266A Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Conversion of barn to dwelling (Listed Building Consent): Barn Adjacent To 49 Spark House Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Variation of condition 3 on application 17/01046, render materials: 3 Kelvin Road, Elland.

Installation of an ATM to front elevation (Retrospective): 7 Victoria Road, Elland.

Internally illuminated ATM collar (Advertisement Consent): 7 Victoria Road, Elland

Reconstruction of house and garage (Amended details to planning application 14/01536/FUL): 53 Pye Nest Road, Halifax.

First floor extension to side: 24 Nest Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Single storey extension to side and detached carport (Revised Scheme to 17/00596):Hollingrove East Stansfield Hall Road, Todmorden.

Electonic communications apparatus: Land North East Of Unit 2 Albert Road, Halifax.

Five townhouses: Land Adjacent 48 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Conversion of integral garage to living space (Lawful Development Certificate): 2 Uplands, Ripponden.

Use of ground floor as function suite and public bar (D2/A4 use classes) including retention and refurbishment of existing windows, retention of oak panelled room, removal of the stage: Former Civic Hall, Rochdale Road, Greetland.

Change of use from (A2) to form restaurant use (A3) with external works to include new windows , juliet balcony and extraction system: 2A Green Lane, West Vale.

Replacement storage building: Land North West Of Dene View, Norwood Green Hill, Norwood Green.

DECIDED

Proposed 15m Column A Tower on a 3.6 x 3.6 x 1.0 m dp concrete base - to be painted brown and associated works: Land North East Of New Cote Farm, Walshaw Lane, Walshaw.

Two storey side extension with terrace balcony: 2 Middle Ellistones, Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Two storey side extension and replacement detached garage with patio over: Liberty Hough, Northowram.

Extension of existing industrial unit: 354 Pellon Lane, Halifax.

Removal of existing single storey extension to facilitate two storey rear extension: 9 Spring Head, Halifax Road, Shelf.

Two storey extension to rear: 10 Spring Head, Halifax Road, Shelf.

Detached dwelling (Reserved matters pursuant to planning application 17/00062/OUT): Garden Of 4 Southedge Close, Hipperholme.

Proposed MOT bay in existing garage (Lawful Development Certificate): Unit 3, Sowerby Bridge Business Park, Victoria Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Change of use from Retail and Storage (A1), for part of the basement and ground floor to provide Restaurant/Cafe (A3), part of ground Floor to provide Wine Bar (A4), and part of the basement to provide expansion space for restaurant with storage. this will help improve the area with refurbishment works and employment, in a significant location adjacent to other prominent recent developments: Basement And Ground Floor 25/27 Horton Street, Halifax.