These Calderdale flood hubs will open as second day of clean-up begins

After an amazing show of community spirit, the clean-up from floods caused by Storm Ciara will begin again today (Tuesday) across the Calder Valley.

These flood hubs will be open from 9.30am today:

Flooding aftermath after Storm Ciara at Mytholmroyd. Staff at the Beauty Bank clear up after the flood devastation. Picture by Simon Hulme

Brighouse – Brighouse Civic Hall, Bradford Rd, Brighouse HD6 1RW

Elland – Calder House, Southgate, Elland HX5 0DA

Hebden Bridge – Town Hall, St George's St, Hebden Bridge HX7 7BY

Mytholmroyd – Mytholmroyd Library, Hebden Bridge HX7 5HS

Todmorden – Town Hall, Bridge St, Todmorden OL14 5AA

These flood hubs will be open from 10am today:

Sowerby Bridge – Sowerby Bridge Library, Hollins Mill Ln, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax HX6 2QG; and Christ Church, Wharf St, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax HX6 2LW

Cleaning supplies are still needed at the flood hubs to help with the clean-up. Anyone wishing to donate any supplies can do so at the flood hubs.

Any volunteers wishing to help with the clean-up are asked to bring their own cleaning materials, brooms and rubber gloves if possible.

For more information visit www.eyeoncalderdale.com.

