These animals at Halifax RSPCA are looking for a new home - can you help?

Are you looking to give an animal in need a forever home? These furry faces at the RSPCA centre in Halifax are looking for a new family to give them lots of love.

By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 7:00 am

The centre will be shining a spotlight on the many animals they have looking for homes this month as part of their #Adoptober campaign and hope to promote the many benefits that come along with rescuing an animal.

If you’re interested in adopting, you can now fill in an online adoption form online via the charity’s website www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk or to find out more about fostering visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/foster-an-animal

1. Lady

Lady is a 13-year-old cross breed who is hoping to find a wonderful, quiet home, where she can be the only pet. Lady can be a little shy at first but once she knows you, is very affectionate. Lady can be adopted on the Elderly Animal Rehoming Scheme (EARS) which has lots of amazing adopter benefits, such as a reduced adoption fee.

2. Frank and Vanilla Ice

Frank and Vanilla Ice are 2 year-old male ferrets who are looking for a home together. They will require lots of space to explore to express their natural ferret behaviour.

3. Watson

8 year-old Watson is a loving and affectionate boy who just loves playing with his tennis balls! Watson also loves to explore out on his walks but he can be strong on the lead, so he’ll need an owner who can physically handle this.

4. Nutmeg

11-year-old Nutmeg is patiently waiting to find her forever home whilst in one of the branch’s foster homes. Nutmeg is a little shy at first - but once she knows you will curl up with you for a lovely catnap. Nutmeg also qualifies to be rehomed on the Elderly Animal Rehoming Scheme (EARS).

