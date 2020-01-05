These animals at Halifax RSPCA are looking for a new home - can you help?
In 2019 the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford branch successfully rehomed over 500 animals in need of loving new, forever homes. These are just five animals currently in the care of the branch who have spent Christmas in shelter and are still waiting to find their perfect forever family.
All of these animals are available for adoption at the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch and for more information on any of the animals contact the centre on 01422 365 628 or enquiries@rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk.
1. Beauty, 16 years, female
At 16 years old Beauty likes nothing more than being stroked and the occasional cuddle. She is currently not living with any other animals and certainly enjoys her own space so she will be best suited to being the only pet at home.
Meet Lassie, a super-sweet and affectionate staffie girl who likes to spend her time playing with her favourite toys and training.Her new home would need to be fairly dog-savvy and she would be better suited to being the only pet.
Handsome Beans is looking for a forever home. He will be much better suited to a calmer home where he can take his time settling in and learning that he is in a safe environment. He has lived with cats before and could potentially do so again.