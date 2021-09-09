Spire Foundation announces support for a care experienced young person through tuition at Ask The Question CIC

Spire Foundation

The aims and works of this community interest company fully align with those of the Foundation.

This support builds on the Foundation’s path to offer support for care experienced individuals through access to all aspects of education. Spire is a charity established to support vulnerable children and adults across the North of England.

The focus of Spire Foundation is on those young people with learning or physical disabilities, or those that have experienced the care system.

The charity has the aim of supplying those individuals and their families with funds and support to enable them to advance themselves, through education, the funding of courses, work placements, or through the provision of specialist equipment.

Ask The Question C.I.C. provides children who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular focussing on those children who have suffered abuse, trauma or neglect, with access to holistic support in the form of one-to-one tuition and mentorship.

They are a trauma-informed organisation, with an educational psychologist always on site, and they practice ‘attachment theory’, providing students with an environment which is safe, secure, flexible, caring and where positive relationships are seen as fundamental.

Sessions at ‘Ask The Question’ focus on well-being, social and emotional learning, and the building of resilience.

Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question CIC, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Spire Foundation will be sponsoring one of our student’s tuition for this academic year.