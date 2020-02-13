Sally Wainwright to be awarded Honorary Fellowship from National Film and Television School

The National Film and Television School (NFTS) Board of Governors has announced that BAFTA award-winning writer and director Sally Wainwright will be given an Honorary Fellowship for 2020.

The prestigious accolade will also be awarded to Working Title Films founders Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

NFTS Chairman Patrick McKenna will present the Fellowships, awarded to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the industry, at the School’s annual graduation ceremony, taking place in Central London on February 27.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Sally Wainwright is the multi-award winning writer and director behind many of the most popular and acclaimed British television dramas of recent years including Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax.

Sally is the only person to have won three BAFTAs for her writing.

She said: “I am delighted to become an Honorary Fellow of the NFTS, and look forward to being part of such a prestigious organisation as it expands, particularly in the North with the opening of NFTS Leeds.”

Co-chairs of Working Title Films since 1992, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner have forged a reputation as two of the UK’s most prominent and successful producers. Under their leadership, Working Title has produced over 100 films that have grossed in excess of $8 billion (£6.2m) at the box office worldwide, whilst flying the flag for quality British films.

Patrick McKenna, NFTS Chairman added: “I am thrilled to award Sally Wainwright, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner each with an Honorary NFTS Fellowship.

"It is hugely important to us to recognise and reward key figures who have made outstanding contributions to the industry.

"Sally’s accomplishments and credits within the field of television have brought to life unforgettable characters who are rooted in reality, multi-layered and hold a special place in the hearts and minds of British viewers.

"Sally continues to be a hugely important and influential voice in today’s industry."

