Re-enactment group raises over £1500 for charity in march from Halifax to Stoodley Pike

A group of Battle of Waterloo re-enactors dressed in period military outfits and walked from Halifax to Stoodley Pike

The group, dressed in authentic recreations of the uniforms worn by the 33rd Regiment at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815 set off from Bankfield Museum on Saturday at 9:45am, making their way to the Duke’s Regiment memorial in Halifax town centre where they made a rousing speech to an audience of surprised shoppers.

The group then proceeded to Halifax Minster where, in a moving moment serenaded by the Elland Silver Youth Band, they paid their respects to the flag carried by the 33rd at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

The group then started their march in earnest, following the Hebble trail and the Rochdale Canal as far Mytholmroyd where they struck out to begin the gruelling ascent up to Stoodley Pike which they reached at 4:45pm.

Event organiser, Thomas Whitfield said: “It was hard, at times gruelling, but everybody dug deep and pulled together to get there.

"The uniforms and kit aren’t the most comfortable by modern standards, and it was really eye opening to think that the soldiers in 1815 wore these uniforms on a daily basis, often carrying heavier loads, and marching longer distances.

"We met so many people along the route who donated money and we are really grateful to the people of Calderdale for giving so generously.

"We hope that the money we’ve raised will help the charity to continue its work, that thought makes the blisters and achey legs worth it”