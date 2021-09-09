New LGBTQ+ mental health campaign launched in Calderdale

Happy Valley Pride back in 2018.

This is a partnership between The Brunswick Centre and Happy Valley Pride and funded by Calderdale Council and West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership.

The new campaign aims to raise awareness of the issues around LGBTQ+ mental health and provide access to local, regional and national resources.

The campaign launches with an online hub at www.happyvalleypride.co.uk/mind-your-head with hints and tips for wellbeing and links to organisations that can provide advice and support.

There are also a number of real-life stories that demonstrate the benefit of seeking help and much more.

Malcolm Struthers, Mind Your Head Project Manager and Happy Valley Pride Trustee said: “There has been a greater focus on mental health in the past 18 months than ever before.

“Through the Mind Your Head campaign we will specifically highlight some of the important issues around LGBTQ+ mental health and provide useful hints and tip, alongside real-life stories, online events and important links to important resources. It is important to know that help is available when we need it.”

John McKernaghan, The Brunswick Centre Chief Officer said: “The Brunswick Centre is delighted to be partnering with Happy Valley Pride for this vital campaign.