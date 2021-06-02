Mytholmroyd Station Partnership receives Queen’s Award

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership, a group of volunteers based in Mytholmroyd, have been honoured with The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

The Station Partnership was formed in 2006 by a group of local residents determined to return the railway environment, sadly vandalised and unwelcoming, to its former glory.

Twenty individuals signed up then and have worked many voluntary hours over fifteen years to reach this goal.

Now the platform area is welcoming to residents and visitors alike through the addition of artworks from our youngsters and members of the community as well as colourful flowers.

The overall plan was to engage with our local youngsters, work with them, give them a sense of ownership and pride in the station area; a successful outcome has been achieved, there has been very little vandalism on the station for many years now.

A recent addition to the Partnership is the offshoot charity for Listed Grade II Station Building, Mytholmroyd; – a derelict wreck now being restored to a useful life for the use of the Community.

Following the Covid-Pause, it is a work in progress, but hoping to re-start the public ‘invitation to look round the building’, very soon. Further details of station membership and the community hub project – please email [email protected]

Chairman Geoff Mitchell said: "Who would have guessed fifteen years ago when we then met as strangers and now are good friends that the hard work of those pioneer volunteers would be recognised and honoured in such a wonderful manner. It is amazing! We are overwhelmed.

"I would like to thank all our officers, George Whittaker Deputy Chairman, Caroline Burton; Treasurer and Sue Mitchell; Secretary for their continued support; the loyalty, and dedication shown by our members out in all weathers. I say without their hard work and input we could not have survived for five years let alone fifteen.

"Importantly, we do have fun as well.

"We would also like to acknowledge the unfailing support and encouragement from the railway family in all its guises; the councils; parish, regional and metropolitan, together with our friends, sponsors and supporters all."

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership is one of 241 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. The number of nominations remains high year on year, showing that the voluntary sector is thriving and full of innovative ideas to make life better for those around them.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee.