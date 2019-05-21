Mental health charity supporting people in Calderdale wins national award

Healthy Minds, a mental health charity that supports people living in Calderdale, has beaten over 370 organisations from across the UK to be named one of 10 winners of the 2019 GSK IMPACT Awards.

The GSK IMPACT Awards are a national programme that recognise and reward small and medium sized charities that are doing excellent work to improve people’s health and wellbeing in communities across the UK.

Each winner has received £30,000 in unrestricted funding as well as expert support and leadership development provided by The King’s Fund.

Healthy Minds works across the borough of Calderdale to promote positive mental health and wellbeing, give support to people in crisis and help recovery.

The organisation is led by the people it helps to make sure it provides the right services, particularly for those who might find it difficult to seek help.

It provides employment, financial and welfare advice to people who have experienced mental ill health, targeting those who find it difficult to seek help.

These include support groups run across the borough, and the Safespace project, which offers help and a place to go at weekend evenings for people who are in distress or on the brink of a crisis.

Healthy Minds runs specific projects to help people in different parts of the community, including the Roshani Project, which supported over 1,000 people from Calderdale’s BAME community in its first year, and work in Todmorden to support the community following the recent floods.

Time Out, a recovery college for young people, promoting mental wellbeing through arts and crafts, sports, music and drama workshops, worked with 2,300 young people in 2017/18, and the charity also runs workshops in schools to help students learn about mental wellbeing issues like stress, self-harm and self-esteem.

The charity has recorded impressive results. A sample of over 200 clients found that 61 per cent said they didn’t need to visit their GP for mental health problems as much and 92 per cent said that they felt more able to cope, less isolated, and less anxious.

Jonny Richardson Glenn, Chief Executive of Healthy Minds, said: “We are delighted to have been selected in the top 10 for these awards. Most of the people involved with Healthy Minds have personal experience of living with mental health problems and we continue to work hard to provide what people tell us they need.

"To gain recognition and support through GSK and The King’s Fund after a rigorous judging process is terrific. It is testament to the efforts of everyone involved in Healthy Minds, whatever their role, and a welcome reminder that what we do is valued not just in Calderdale but by experts who see what’s happening nationally.

"This prize is a huge boost for us in all respects and we look forward to making the most of the opportunities this brings.”

Lisa Weaks, Head of Third Sector at The King’s Fund, said: “The judges were impressed with how Healthy Minds works with the local community and the impact of its work. The organisation is led by the people who use its services and it has been able to identify where there are gaps in support.

“As a small charity, Healthy Minds has helped a huge number of people in Calderdale. Its creative response to emerging needs and ability to reach all parts of the community has meant that support is there for people who most need it.”

For more information on the charity visit www.healthymindscalderdale.co.uk.

