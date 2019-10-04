Local RSPCA shares two special rehoming stories this World Animal Day

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch are proud to be able to rehome over 500 animals each year with a variety of animals arriving at their centre day in and day out, the majority of these animals having been abandoned, abused or neglected.

World Animal Day is just around the corner, taking place today(Friday), the branch is sharing two very heart-warming stories of rehoming to celebrate our furry companions.

Dylan in official RSPCA inspector footage in cramped squalid conditions

With two particular cases really pulling on the heart strings of the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly each day to rehabilitate and rehome each and every one of the incredible animals in their care.

The first of these cases was Dylan, a 12 year old Chihuahua cross who arrived at the centre at the start of the year under an animal cruelty case.

Poor Dylan (and many others) hit the national headlines after being found by an inspector living in squalid conditions as part of a multi-dog household, with over 100 dogs suffering in crowded cages.

Many of the dogs taken from the property had severe health issues and hadn't received veterinary treatment in years, with Dylan being one of the more severe cases.

Dylan with new owner Vanessa Mortimer

During the trial, the court heard how two dogs had fractured jaws and many had obvious disease symptoms. The animals didn’t have fresh drinking water and were at an advanced stage of suffering’.

The original owner was handed a 21-week prison sentence and was also disqualified from keeping or breeding animals for a minimum of 15 years.

After being rescued and arriving at the RSPCA Wade Street Animal Centre, Dylan received immediate vet treatment, care and love from our staff, with our finance officer, Vanessa Mortimer taking in Dylan as a foster dog.

She soon fell head over heels and Dylan was officially adopted in to his new loving forever home.

Buster when he arrived at the RSPCA branch

Vanessa said: “Dylan has really come out of his shell since joining our family and has become an affectionate, playful dog who's simply loving life!”.

Another case that made national news was a gorgeous older dog – Buster.

Buster also arrived at the centre with a horrific background,after being found by an inspector at a house in County Durham with a severe ear infection, possible cigarette burns, skin lesions and a jaw muscle condition.

His owner was found to be under the influence of alcohol after being visited by an RSPCA inspector and was prosecuted on four charges for causing suffering to an animal.

Buster on his adoption day

Thankfully, 12 year old cross-breed Buster, soon found his new forever home and was given a well-deserved second chance at love.

With this new family updating the branch that Buster is “a lovely family addition and has settled in brilliantly”.

The branch hope that by sharing stories such as Busters and Dylan’s it will encourage people to adopt and give a rescue animal a chance this World Animal Day.

Fay Gibbons, Community Fundraiser at the local RSPCA branch said: “World Animal Day is a very special occasion for us a local animal charity and we want to celebrate the day with our supporters whilst raising vital funds for the amazing animals in our care just like Dylan and Buster!

"Many people don’t realise we are separately registered charity and that we have to raise all of our own funds locally in order to keep the doors of our centre open.

"We have successfully rehomed over 500 animals in just 12 months and we simply couldn’t do this without our local community.”

