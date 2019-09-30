Launch of this year's Calderdale Christmas Shoebox Appeal

Following on from last year, and the previous seven years, the Rotary clubs in Calderdale have launched their 2019 Christmas Shoebox Appeal.

With a grant from The Community Foundation for Calderdale and in conjunction with Voluntary Action Calderdale and the Halifax Courier, flat-pack boxes are now available.

By Christmas week in 2018, just over 2,700 filled boxes, packed with ‘goodies’, had been distributed to needier people in Calderdale, both young and old. Fillings had included children’s boxes as young as six months to teenagers, toiletries for males and females, and food boxes for all age groups.

The appeals co-ordinator, Rotarian Bryan Harkness, said: “This is the eighth year our community is being asked to help fill boxes.

"The filled shoeboxes will enable us to pass out many hundreds of presents at Christmas to those who might otherwise receive little.

“There is still a great need locally to bring some joy at Christmas and Rotary’s annual appeal does just that.”

Already twelve schools from Brighouse through to Todmorden have ‘signed up’ to join the appeal along with a number of local businesses.

Flat-pack boxes are already now in stock at a number of outlets. These are Tesco Stores in Brighouse, Kings Cross and Sowerby Bridge, Morrisons in Elland and Halifax, Sainsburys Halifax, and the Cook Shop at Harveys of Halifax.

Assistant Director of the Community Foundation Emma Woods-Bolger said: “We are delighted to announce that we will once again be supporting the Rotary in Calderdale with the annual Community Shoebox Appeal. So please join us by donating what you can to this year’s shoebox appeal, and spread some cheer.”

Anyone wanting to join in or requires more information, Rotary’s contact is Bryan Harkness, bh@rkness.co.uk or 077770 471698.

