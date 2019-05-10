Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade reveals its 2019 theme - and here's how you can get involved

Fairytales will be brought to life as one of Calderdale's most popular summer events returns next month.

Organisers of the Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade have announced that this year’s event is called "Once upon a time" and will tell a story set in the ancient European forests, incorporating elements of folklore, myth, ritual and design.

Kerith Ogden, artistic director of Handmade Parade, said: "This year’s parade will be a tale of adventure, set in the deep, dark forests of ancient Europe, and the stories of the strange and marvellous creatures who live there. Be careful not to to stray from the path."

The Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade is an annual celebration of creativity and imagination, which this year takes place on Saturday, June 30, starting at 11.30am and followed by a Picnic in the Park from 12.30pm until 3.30pm.

Two weeks of open workshops involving local artists, families, volunteers, guest artists and street bands start on Saturday, June 8. The workshops culminate in a spectacular event with up to 1,000 people dancing down the streets of Hebden Bridge, watched by thousands more.

Katherine Stanton, Handmade Parade project manager, said: "Our workshop doors will be opening on Saturday, June 8, so come along and create a costume, a parade artwork, or giant puppet. You can also get involved in parade classes learning samba, dance and stilt walking."

There are lots of opportunities for volunteers to get involved with this year's event, starting next week.

Katherine said: "If you would like to help out, you can come and volunteer with us – it’s a lot of fun and you’re really helping bring excitement to the community.

"This year we’re starting earlier with our volunteer programme, with the Big May Make, 10am–4pm on Saturday, May 18; Sunday, May 19; Wednesday, May 22; and Thursday, May 23.

"This will be a chance for adult volunteers, creatives and students to come together and spend an intensive but fun few days working with the Handmade Parade team before the public workshops in June start.

"We will be designing and making band costumes, stilters’ costumes, banners, and preparing for the public workshops.

"For more information, please email volunteer@handmadeparade.co.uk."

The 2019 Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade is supported by Arts Council England, Hebden Royd Town Council, the Community Foundation for Calderdale and Calderdale Council.

For more information about this year’s parade, visit www.handmadeparade.co.uk/hebden-bridge-parade.