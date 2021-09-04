Hebden Bridge builders reaches semi-final of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2021

Michael Midgley from Hebden Bridge.

Michael Midgley has been in the trade for over 30 years and owns Michael’s Gardening Services. He has been selected following an initial application outlining how he demonstrates a real passion for the trade, is exceptionally skilled, and has the drive and determination to go above and beyond for customers.

With a National Diploma in Horticulture, Michael started up his business in his hometown of Hebden Bridge in 1987, in a bid to provide the area with a professional, high-quality gardening and landscaping service at an affordable price.

Over three decades later and the thriving business has come to play an important role in the local youth community with Michael having personally mentored numerous local young people – many of whom have gone on to develop successful trade businesses of their own.

Michael said: “I’m delighted to be through to the semi-finals of the competition. I hope to reach the national final in September so I can show the judges how dedicated I am to my trade and how I stand out from others in the industry.

“For me, Michael’s Gardening Services isn’t just a business but an avenue to give back to the community in which I was brought up in by helping young people to learn a new skillset, develop their confidence and create the foundations for a solid career.

"Winning this fantastic competition would enable me to nurture even more local talent by hiring another apprentice, or even two, as I can continue to expand the business.”

Michael will join over 30 other semi-finalists in the interview stage with representatives from Screwfix to try and secure a place at a two-day virtual final event in September.

The winner will be crowned during Screwfix LIVE and will take home the ultimate £20,000 prize bundle comprising tech, tools, and training.

Simon Jackson, Screwfix Customer and Digital Director, said: “All of our semi-finalists are a great example of the nation’s tradespeople who give their all to support their local community and champion a career in the trade. From many entries, our semi-finalists have done incredibly well to get this far.