Have a ball at new croquet club in Hebden Bridge

Anyone for croquet? The sport has a new home in Hebden Bridge after the hard work of volunteers has transformed the town's former bowling club.

An open day will be held at the club, beside Hebden Water on Lee Mill Road, on Sunday, August 18 to attract members.

Three years of repair work has gone into restoring the club to its former glory by volunteers Jo Sweeney, Jonathan Heap and David Burchell.

"The club was originally based at Lee Mill for the workers, and continued as a bowling club until about five years ago when it stopped because people either moved to other local clubs or simply stopped playing," said Jo.

"Three years ago, the Blue Pig was approached by Hebden Bridge Bowling Club to see if we'd be interested in taking it over, which we did, and we've worked incredibly hard to clear all the overgrown plants, cut the grass which was about two feet high, and repair the pavilion, which had become derelict and was being vandalised.

"It was in a terrible state, but we've brought it back to life."

Jo then had the idea of re-opening the club offering croquet.

"It's something different, it keeps you active, it's something you can do as an individual or as part of a family," she said.

"All the equipment is already here, and it's in a fabulous location.

"I think there will be quite a lot of interest. There are already quite a lot of bowling greens around, but the nearest croquet clubs are in Lancashire and Huddersfield."

The open day takes place from 11am to 5pm.