Halifax RSPCA appeals for more foster carers to come forward

Long term Fosterer Edna

The Wade Street Centre in Halifax are looking for people who would like to offer a safe environment to care for cats, dogs or small animals who may find shelter-life particularly difficult.

The RSPCA branch is proud to have created the EARS (Elderly Animal Rehoming Scheme) which helps older animals find homes by offering reduced adoption fees, alongside many other benefits. However, this scheme can only work with the help of fosterers, which the charity sadly doesn’t have enough of.

Jessica Brown, Rehoming Coordinator said: “Lots of elderly animals arrive in our care that aren’t comfortable living in a cattery or kennel and it’s imperative that we find a calm and friendly home environment for them until they find their forever family.

"We’d love to hear from anyone who thinks they could provide a foster home for an animal.

"There is no cost involved as the charity provide all equipment, medicine, food, and veterinary expenses, so all you need is some spare time and some spare love!’’