Giant portrait of Greta Thunberg to be painted in Hebden Bridge for International Women’s Day

Children from Hebden Royd Primary School have chosen to paint a giant 60m portrait of Greta Thunberg to celebrate International Womens Day on March 8.

The image will be painted the week before in their school field by the children and award-winning artists from Sand In Your Eye.

Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

Evie, who is a year 6 pupil at the school said: “We’ve chosen Greta because she stands up for what she believes, she is a big inspiration to me and she is not afraid to take action even if people do not agree with her.”

“Our daughter attends the school and we wanted to give the children an opportunity to celebrate a woman who they find inspiring, for International Women’s Day,” said Claire Wardley from Sand In Your Eye.

“The portrait will be 60m in size and will be painted using the same line marker paint and sprayers as used for football pitches.”

The portrait will be finished by tomorrow (Friday) ahead of International Womens Day on March 8.

Head teacher Gretl Young said: “We are passionate about the arts in school and about our place in our community.

“Our youngest children recently decided to campaign for plastic free seas and ran a “Save the Turtles” day; our UKS2 children wanted to raise money for the Australian Bush Fire Emergency and quite understandably Greta has been chosen for the face of International Woman of the Year.

"We are delighted to combine these passions in this project with Sand in Your Eye, the fact that some of our children will take an active part in the making of the finished project is remarkable.”