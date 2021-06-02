Four-day bank holiday weekend to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Her Majesty The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022. A four-day bank holiday weekend full of special events will be held to mark the occasion

The extended bank holiday, from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5, 2022, will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone.

The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on the Queen’s 70 years of service.

On Thursday, June 2, The Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) will see more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together in the traditional parade to mark the Queen's official birthday, usually held on the second Saturday in June.

Platinum Jubilee Beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK overseas territories to mark the Platinum Jubilee. For the first time, beacons will also be lit in each of the capital cities of the Commonwealth countries to celebrate the occasion.

On Friday, June 3, a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The BBC will stage and broadcast a special live concert from Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4, that will bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from the Queen’s seven-decade reign.

Members of the public will be invited to apply to attend this special event and details of the ballot for UK residents to secure audience tickets will be released in due course.

On Sunday, June 5, The Big Jubilee Lunch will take place. Every year since the idea began in 2009 The Big Lunch has encouraged communities to celebrate their connections and get to know each other a little bit better, coming together in a spirit of fun and friendship.

In 2022 The Big Lunch will bring the Jubilee celebrations into the heart of every community. People are invited to share friendship, food and fun with neighbours as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A Big Jubilee Lunch can be big or small - street party or picnic, tea and cake or a garden barbecue.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant, featuring more than 5,000 people from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, will take place on Sunday, June 5, against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace and the surrounding streets.