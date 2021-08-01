Feast of fabulous costumes as steampunks visit Hebden Bridge
There was extra fashion with flair on display in Hebden Bridge this weekend when the Steampunk Weekend took place.
The event saw scores of the genre's fans visit the town, all wearing impressive and fabulous get-ups. There were googles and flat caps, top hats and mohicans. The weekend was organised by Michael Young and the White Rose Yorkshire Steampunks who urged visitors to support Hebden Bridge s local businesses. Photos by Jim Fitton.
