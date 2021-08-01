Rachal Hurdiss with organiser of the weekend Michael Young.

Feast of fabulous costumes as steampunks visit Hebden Bridge

There was extra fashion with flair on display in Hebden Bridge this weekend when the Steampunk Weekend took place.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 5:39 pm
Updated Sunday, 1st August 2021, 5:40 pm

The event saw scores of the genre's fans visit the town, all wearing impressive and fabulous get-ups. There were googles and flat caps, top hats and mohicans. The weekend was organised by Michael Young and the White Rose Yorkshire Steampunks who urged visitors to support Hebden Bridge s local businesses. Photos by Jim Fitton.

Regan Dickenson, Jules Devlin-Dickenson, Neil Auchterlounie and Dennis McPeake enjoying the weekend.

Christopher Tecklenberg and Victoria Fairbridge in their steampunk gear.

Ian Thomas, Henry Thomas, six, Amelia Thomas, nine, Tara Thomas and Sian Thomas in their costumes.

Rachal Hurdiss with the weekend's organiser Michael Young.

