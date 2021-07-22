Chris Wild announced as latest ambassador for Ask The Question

Chris Wild, who is a published author, is originally from Halifax and is a campaigner for young people in care.

‘Ask The Question C.I.C.’ provides children who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular focussing on those children who have suffered abuse, trauma or neglect, with access to holistic support in the form of one-to-one tuition and mentorship.

They are a trauma-informed organisation, with an educational psychologist always on site, and they practice ‘attachment theory’, providing students with an environment which is safe, secure, flexible, caring and where positive relationships are seen as fundamental.

Sessions at ‘Ask The Question’ focus on well-being, social and emotional learning, and the building of resilience. Since formally establishing themselves as a CIC in 2017, they have worked with 80 students, over half of which have been care experienced.

Chris Wild will join the team as an ambassador, helping to raise awareness of the positive work that Ask The Question CIC do with young people who have experienced adverse childhood experiences.

Chris, who also is a panel member on the Care Review, lost his dad when he was 11 and was entered into the care system.

There, he witnessed the incessant physical and sexual abuse of vulnerable children, and found the only route of escape led to a new home on the streets. He found so many others just like him, failed by the systems put in place to protect vulnerable children, leaving them with nothing but drink, drugs, prostitution and crime to become their normality.

Chris has since gone on to publish two books, ‘Damaged’ which is a memoir which relays Chris’ experience of the care system, and ‘The State of It’ which was published last month (June 2021) which looks at how the care system is failing young people and how we can help young care leavers.

Chris Wild said, “It’s a pleasure to be the latest ambassador for Ask The Question, an organisation which is based near to where I grew up and which provides young people with the support they need to break the cycle and achieve their potential’.