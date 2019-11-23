Calderdale residents get weekend off to flying start with lottery win

Three people in Luddenden Foot have got their weekend off to a flying start after scooping a £1,000 cash prize each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Grove Crescent neighbours netted the windfall when HX2 6NP was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

Sending her congratulations was People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt. She said: “Hearing you’ve picked up a prize on the lottery is great news to get on a Friday and I’m delighted for our winners in Luddenden Foot.

"I hope they have a great time celebrating over the weekend.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £486 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Friends of the Earth, which has received over £7.2 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

This support helps it campaign for environmental and social causes around the world.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be early next year.

