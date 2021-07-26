Calderdale business pledges support for Overgate’s biggest event of the year

The Sowerby Bridge based business offer a specially curated collection of kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and living space displays to help create the perfect space for your home.

Joining the community on the night is local business Creating Spaces Outdoor Living.

The team of 12 have been training and fundraising over the summer for the walk and have already raised an incredible £1,250.

As a new business Creating Spaces Outdoor Living wanted to give back to the community and help raise much needed funds for the Hospice, which is close to their hearts.

The Sowerby Bridge based business offer a specially curated collection of kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and living space displays to help create the perfect space for your home. They have two sites based across Wakefield Road.

Pete Southwell, Sales Manager at Creating Spaces Outdoor Living said: "The Creating Spaces Group are proud to help raise money for Overgate Hospice, please help us raise more my donating to our Go fund page to help us achieve our target gofund.me/ad45a07a."

Becki Marren, Business Partnerships Manager at Overgate said: "We are so excited to finally be able to come together and put on our first big event of the year and it makes it extra special having support from businesses like Creating Spaces.

"I want to say a huge well done to the team who are raising an fantastic amount of money, you are all amazing and your efforts allow us to provide our specialist care to our patients and families in their time of need. We can’t wait for the Midnight Walk as this is such a special night for everyone at the Hospice."