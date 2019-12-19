Brighouse food bank serves up more free Christmas parcels to those in need

A food bank in Brighouse is able to give a helping hand to more people in need this Christmas thanks to a gift from a major supermarket.

It has been a busy year for a Brighouse food bank as 11,000 meals have been donated to those in need in the community.

Brighouse Central Foodbank, which supports the homeless and the most vulnerable people in the area, helps to ease the growing pressures people face in everyday life.

The cause has been able to access even more food donations, thanks to Tesco’s Community Food Connection scheme, in partnership with FareShare.

Rebecca Snow, foodbank supervisor at Brighouse Central Foodbank, said: “Tesco’s food donations through the Community Food Connection scheme are so important to the work we do in the local area.

"We’re experiencing the busiest period we’ve ever had at the food bank, giving out roughly 30 food parcels a week, helping up to 180 people in need in the run-up to Christmas.

“We’ve seen a 50 per cent increase in the number of food parcels donated to those in need since we formed the group in 2016. Throughout 2019 we’ve donated up to 11,000 meals to members of the community.

"This highlights the growing demand for food banks in the area and the need to support vulnerable people at every opportunity."

The food bank is at Central Methodist Church, on Parsonage Lane. It is open every Friday 1pm–3pm, except for bank holidays, for those who need help.

Tesco’s Community Food Connection has donated surplus food to more than 7,000 charities and community groups. The scheme pairs Tesco stores with charities and community groups by using a mobile app to alert them about available unsold surplus food items.

Nicola MacKay, community food programmes manager for Tesco, said: “We are proud to work with Brighouse Central Foodbank, whose dedication to the community is amazing.”

“They have already helped so many people, and we are so pleased to be working with them to help even more people in need.”

Instead of giving gifts to each other this Christmas, the staff at Wellholme Park Children’s Centre are donating to Brighouse Food Bank.

Nic Earnshaw, the centre’s manager, said: “I am really proud that our centre and staff can help towards this worthwhile and much needed charity, especially at this time of year.”

