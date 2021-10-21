Boxes of goodies start to fill as part of Calderdale Rotary's Shoebox Appeal

Ramsdens Solicitors staff with their shoeboxes.

Thirty four schools and some 1,700 boxes hopefully being filled this next few weeks.

Flat-pack boxes can be picked up by readers from Morrison’s in Halifax & Brighouse, Tesco in Halifax & Sowerby Bridge, Sainsbury Halifax, The Cook Shop at Harvey’s and Marsh & Marsh Properties at Hipperholme .

Rotarian Bryan Harkness said: “What is disappointing is that the larger financial and insurance service companies in Halifax cannot actually fill boxes in their usual way as many of the staff are still working from home and it’s a very slow return to offices.” They are very grateful that smaller organisations though have joined in and would welcome small businesses to take up the challenge and just ask them for boxes.

Rotary informs us that as demand for filled boxes from the ‘long charity list’ is so great, they are going to run again from early November a repetition of last years Just Giving Christmas Shoebox Appeal which, during Covid lockdown raised much needed funding.