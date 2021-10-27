'About time' - your reaction to the return of BBC series Happy Valley

The next installment of the BBC drama, written by Sally Wainwright, is set to begin filming next year with Sarah Lancashire returning to the role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Readers have taken to social media to share their thoughts of the series' return. This is what you have been saying on our Facebook page.

Happy Valley is set to return. Picture: BBC

Mary King: Looking forward to it, filmed around my old home town.

Geraldine Jarvis: Filmed right outside my house at Highroad Well last series!!!

Kathleen Bentley: Yes cant wait ,sad it will be the final series though

Andrea Dewhirst: Yay so happy for it sad that it’s going to be the last one

Jacqui Murray: Can't wait to see this

Dot Lacey: About time