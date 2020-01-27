21 pictures showing dancers shine at 2020 Roy Castle Tapathon in Halifax

Tappers from dance groups across Calderdale and West Yorkshire put their best fee forward yesterday (Sunday) when they took part in the Tapathon at North Bridge Leisure Centre in Halifax.

The annual event was in aid of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation. Here are 21 of the best pictures from the event (pictures by Jim Fitton). For more nostalgic picture galleries click here to see photos from a Halifax night out back in 2010, here to see life in Elland over the years and click here to see 21 ways that Halifax has changed since the year 2000.

1. Tapathon Dancers from Studio 59 at the annual Tapathon at North Bridge Leisure Centre.

2. Tapathon Janet Austin Tappers from Brighouse.

3. Tapathon Tappers from Studio 59.

4. Tapathon Dancers from Studio 59 at North Bridge Leisure Centre.

