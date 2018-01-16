On the trail of the Todmorden UFO night cows

Close encounters of the bovine kind are in a researcher’s mind following the publication of Alan Godfrey’s autobiographical book Who Or What Were They?

The former Todmorden’s policeman’s story is well known and told afresh and in full in his book, published last autumn.

But Rochdale member of Golden Lion pub based Todmorden UFO Meet Group John Wantling is trying to find anyone who can fill in more of the associated part of Alan’s story.

Famously the on-duty PC has spent a portion of the November 28, 1980, night when he was allegedly taken on board a UFO - Alan has no conscious memory of this but spoke under hypnosis - trying to find cows that were allegedly wandering around Ashenhurst estate.

Alan had made several trawls following a number of complaints through his shift but failed to track any down.

Later, after the incident described in his book, he and PC Malcolm Agley discovered the cows on Centre Vale Park - gates locked in those days - with no trace of how they had got there on what was a wet night where hoof prints would be left on soil or grass.

John, who can be contacted by emailing john.wantling@btinternet.com, by telephoning 01706 642840 or leaving information with Colin Lyall of Lyall’s Bookshop, Rochdale Road, Todmorden, is asking if anyone did see the animals that night. “The cows would likely be trampling over people’s front gardens, leaving a considerable mess!

“It is likely they would be bellowing and depositing dung wherever they went,” he said.