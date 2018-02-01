New faces - and a new business - in place at Halifax Piece Hall for 2018

Two new faces are starting the new year by joining those now established at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

Nick Taylor has been appointed Commercial Leader and is tasked with building the commercial offer at The Piece Hall, already securing 2018’s first new tenant, Sharon Broadbent and her home accessories, furniture and interior design business Gingerbread, which will open in February.

Nick joins The Piece Hall Trust from the regeneration team at Scarborough Borough Council where he was instrumental in the refurbishment of the indoor market hall.

Preceding that he worked at Regional Development Agency, Yorkshire Forward, to manage the Renaissance activity in Scarborough following 30 years in hotel management roles across the UK.

He said: “I am delighted to be working with The Piece Hall Trust. The Piece Hall is an incredibly exciting development and an example of great placemaking that benefits not only the people of Halifax, but also Yorkshire, the North and beyond.

“I am currently working with dozens of people who have applied for retail space here, and the standard is remarkably high.

“Once we have decided who we would like to work with, our new tenants will add to the longevity, sustainability and variety of what The Piece Hall has to offer to people who visit this breath-taking site to shop, socialise, eat, drink or engage with our events and heritage programme.”

Gingerbread will take up a 490 sq ft unit on the Rustic level of The Piece Hall to showcase an eclectic range of home interiors products including new, vintage and antique furniture, fabrics, and wall coverings.

Owner Sharon Broadbent will also offer an interior styling service, working with a broad network of suppliers in Yorkshire and beyond including a unique partnership with Ryburn Valley Furniture who will have their only external outlet in Gingerbread.

The news follows a first Christmas at the renovated Piece Hall which saw 330,342 people visit over the festive season alone, enjoying five weeks of entertainment with specialist markets, live events and nationally significant performances in the recently renovated historic landmark.

It takes visitor numbers for the Grade I Listed building to over 1.2 million since it re-opened on 1 August 1, 2017.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive at The Piece Hall, commented: “We were completely blown away by the success of our first Christmas season. We hoped that people would join us to celebrate, to enjoy some family entertainment and enjoy the varied offer from our independent retailers and it is wonderful that so many did.

“Now well we are looking forward to a full year of fantastic events for 2018 and will be ready to announce some of those very soon.”